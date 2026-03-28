Punjab Ensures Ample Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Conflict

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has calmed public fears regarding fuel shortages, stressing the state's ample stock. In a media address on Saturday, Mann discouraged panic buying, highlighting the dangers of hoarding fuel at home.

Mann participated in a virtual meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the West Asia conflict's implications. He emphasized the need for uninterrupted fuel supply during the wheat procurement season starting April 1, which affects the Public Distribution System.

The Chief Minister also requested quicker domestic LPG cylinder rebookings in rural areas and prioritisation of diammonium phosphate fertiliser deliveries ahead of the paddy season. Mann affirmed the state's readiness and coordination efforts with oil companies to prevent black marketing and assured preparedness for incoming agricultural loads.

(With inputs from agencies.)