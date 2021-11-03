Denmark reports outbreak of bird flu at turkey farm - OIE
Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:25 IST
Denmark reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu at a turkey farm in the central part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.
The outbreak at a farm of 27,600 animals in Slagelse started on Oct. 30 and was confirmed on Nov. 1, the OIE said, citing a report from Danish authorities.
