Maha: Case against hotelier for stealing electricity worth Rs 7.59 lakh

Police have registered a case against a hotel owner here in Maharashtra for alleged power theft of Rs 7.59 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

During an inspection on October 29 this year, engineers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) found that the hotelier had tampered with the electric meter at his premises in Dombivli town to record less power consumption.

It was found that he had allegedly stolen electricity worth Rs 7.59 lakh over the last 11 months, a police official said quoting a complaint by the MSEDCL.

The MFC police in the Kalyan division on Wednesday registered a case against him under provisions of the Indian Electricity Act, the official said.

A notice was issued to the hotel owner following which he paid Rs 7.59 lakh, the MSEDCL said in a release, adding that a fine, in addition to this amount, was also imposed on him.

