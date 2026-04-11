Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

President Xi Jinping firmly expressed China’s stance against Taiwan's independence, urging for reunification during a meeting with Taiwan's opposition leader. Cheng Li-wun, KMT's chairwoman, emphasized peaceful cross-strait relations. The United States called for dialogue between Beijing and Taiwan's elected authorities while opposing unilateral changes to the status quo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 02:01 IST
Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a clear stance against Taiwan's independence, China's President Xi Jinping told Taiwan's opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, that reunification efforts must be advanced. This meeting occurs amidst heightened military pressures from Beijing, as China views Taiwan as its territory, despite Taiwan's government rejecting such claims. Cheng described her mission as a peace effort aimed at reducing tensions.

The Taiwanese leader emphasized mutual desires for peace and cooperation from both sides of the strait, reiterating the notion of 'one China' as stated by Xi. The call for reunification was underscored by Xi's statement that independence is the chief obstacle to peace. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan holds a contrasting view, stressing Taiwan's right to self-determination.

Internationally, the United States emphasized meaningful dialogue between Beijing and Taiwan's democratically elected officials, warning against unilateral status quo changes. Meanwhile, Xi's conversation with Cheng highlighted respect for Taiwan's different social systems, but also a desire for Taiwan to recognize the mainland's achievements, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

TRENDING

1
Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

 Global
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

 Global
4
Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the Masters

Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026