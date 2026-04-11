Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

In a clear stance against Taiwan's independence, China's President Xi Jinping told Taiwan's opposition leader, Cheng Li-wun, that reunification efforts must be advanced. This meeting occurs amidst heightened military pressures from Beijing, as China views Taiwan as its territory, despite Taiwan's government rejecting such claims. Cheng described her mission as a peace effort aimed at reducing tensions.

The Taiwanese leader emphasized mutual desires for peace and cooperation from both sides of the strait, reiterating the notion of 'one China' as stated by Xi. The call for reunification was underscored by Xi's statement that independence is the chief obstacle to peace. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan holds a contrasting view, stressing Taiwan's right to self-determination.

Internationally, the United States emphasized meaningful dialogue between Beijing and Taiwan's democratically elected officials, warning against unilateral status quo changes. Meanwhile, Xi's conversation with Cheng highlighted respect for Taiwan's different social systems, but also a desire for Taiwan to recognize the mainland's achievements, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.