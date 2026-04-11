High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

A team led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance departed for Islamabad, aiming to engage in pivotal talks with Iran despite both nations accusing each other of reneging on previous agreements meant to establish a temporary ceasefire.

The impending discussions face challenges with Iran demanding commitments on Lebanon and the lifting of sanctions, creating uncertainties regarding dialogue. This meeting signifies a significant diplomatic engagement since 1979 between Washington and Tehran.

Pressed by energy disruptions and economic pressures, the U.S. administration seeks an end to hostilities, though skepticism about the negotiations runs high amid fears of an escalation between the two long-standing adversaries.