Left Menu

Lebanon-Israel Direct Talks Set to Begin Amidst Rising Tensions

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that Lebanon will engage in direct talks with Israel, aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. The negotiations, set for next Tuesday, will take place in Washington with U.S. mediation. Hezbollah's opposition and recent casualties cast a shadow over the diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 11-04-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 02:18 IST
Lebanon-Israel Direct Talks Set to Begin Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant diplomatic development, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has confirmed that Lebanon will initiate direct negotiations with Israel next Tuesday in Washington, under the mediation of the U.S. State Department. The announcement follows a conversation between the Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the U.S. and a subsequent discussion with Washington's ambassador to Lebanon.

The primary goal of these talks is to end the protracted conflict characterized by frequent skirmishes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants. President Aoun's office expressed a desire for a ceasefire or truce in line with the strategy used in Washington's negotiations with Iran. While Israel has agreed to Lebanon's request for direct talks, Hezbollah has not issued a statement, maintaining its longstanding opposition to engaging directly with Israel.

The backdrop of these deliberations is grim, with more than 1,900 Lebanese casualties and over a million individuals displaced due to Israeli strikes over the past 40 days, as reported by government officials. The upcoming talks raise questions about the potential for peace and stability in the embattled region.

TRENDING

1
Congressional Hearings on Epstein: Melania Trump's Call to Action

Congressional Hearings on Epstein: Melania Trump's Call to Action

 Global
2
Energy Price Crisis: German Minister Calls for Market Intervention

Energy Price Crisis: German Minister Calls for Market Intervention

 Germany
3
Tesla's Self-Driving Software Gets Green Light in Netherlands

Tesla's Self-Driving Software Gets Green Light in Netherlands

 Global
4
Coal’s Comeback: How Data Center Booms Are Breathing New Life into Old Energy Sources

Coal’s Comeback: How Data Center Booms Are Breathing New Life into Old Energ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026