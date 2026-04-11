Fred Couples on Ryder Cup Leadership: Age, Experience, and Future Contenders

Fred Couples, the renowned golfer and experienced Ryder Cup participant, announced he will not vie for the captaincy of the U.S. team in the upcoming 2027 Ryder Cup against Europe. Instead, Couples suggests giving Keegan Bradley another opportunity, despite Bradley's controversial lineup choices during the recent tournament.

During a conversation with reporters after his performance at the Masters, Couples, aged 66, highlighted that the demanding nature of the Ryder Cup captaincy was better suited to someone younger. He also mentioned that Justin Leonard, a former British Open champion, could be a strong candidate for the role.

The search for a new captain is underway, with Tiger Woods declining the position to focus on his health. Highlighting his laid-back nature, Couples emphasized the need for a relaxed approach and player-focused strategy for future leadership success.

(With inputs from agencies.)