Left Menu

Fred Couples on Ryder Cup Leadership: Age, Experience, and Future Contenders

Fred Couples, a seasoned golfer and past captain, has ruled himself out as the next U.S. Ryder Cup captain, recommending Keegan Bradley for the 2027 position. Couples emphasizes the importance of a relaxed yet focused approach in leadership and mentions Justin Leonard as another potential candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 02:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 02:14 IST
Fred Couples on Ryder Cup Leadership: Age, Experience, and Future Contenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fred Couples, the renowned golfer and experienced Ryder Cup participant, announced he will not vie for the captaincy of the U.S. team in the upcoming 2027 Ryder Cup against Europe. Instead, Couples suggests giving Keegan Bradley another opportunity, despite Bradley's controversial lineup choices during the recent tournament.

During a conversation with reporters after his performance at the Masters, Couples, aged 66, highlighted that the demanding nature of the Ryder Cup captaincy was better suited to someone younger. He also mentioned that Justin Leonard, a former British Open champion, could be a strong candidate for the role.

The search for a new captain is underway, with Tiger Woods declining the position to focus on his health. Highlighting his laid-back nature, Couples emphasized the need for a relaxed approach and player-focused strategy for future leadership success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Energy Price Crisis: German Minister Calls for Market Intervention

Energy Price Crisis: German Minister Calls for Market Intervention

 Germany
2
Tesla's Self-Driving Software Gets Green Light in Netherlands

Tesla's Self-Driving Software Gets Green Light in Netherlands

 Global
3
Coal’s Comeback: How Data Center Booms Are Breathing New Life into Old Energy Sources

Coal’s Comeback: How Data Center Booms Are Breathing New Life into Old Energ...

 Global
4
Funding Myths Unraveled: Trump's Peace Board's Financial Standing

Funding Myths Unraveled: Trump's Peace Board's Financial Standing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026