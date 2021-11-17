VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasized the need to ensure affordable and accessible healthcare for all and suggested the modern multi-speciality hospitals also start satellite centres in rural areas.

Inaugurating Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad today, the Vice President praised the Central government's decision to set up at least one medical college in each district. In this regard, he further suggested the governments envision one medical college in each revenue sub-division. This would not only address the shortage of trained manpower in the medical profession but also increase people's access to quality healthcare, he said.

Expressing his happiness over the setting up of this state-of-the-art diagnostic centre in Hyderabad, Shri Naidu called for leveraging advances in technology to also provide such facilities for the people in rural areas. He appreciated the Governments' efforts in making healthcare accessible to all and further called for redoubling the efforts in providing infrastructure support for medical centres across the country.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Shri Naidu praised the frontline COVID warriors for their dedication and hard work. He said that this pandemic has taught us many hard lessons including the importance of ventilation in our homes and offices and the need to adopt a healthy traditional diet to boost our immunity. Lauding our scientists and researchers for coming out with the Covid vaccine in record time, he urged everyone to come forward and get vaccinated. Shri Naidu also advised people to not let their guard down and to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

Expressing concern over the increasing instances of non-communicable diseases in India, the Vice President advised the youngsters to adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. Avoid sedentary habits, unhealthy diet and undertake regular physical activity like yoga or cycling, he told them.

Appreciating the efforts of Shri Sudhakar Kancharla in bringing a fully equipped state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory capable of in-depth disease characterization, the Vice President lauded YODA for using the latest prediction technologies for the benefit of people. Noting that Hyderabad has become an international hub of medical tourism, he said that such facilities would help in providing quality treatment to the patients.

On this occasion, the Vice President also stressed the need for observing ethical behaviour in the medical field. Stating that a few black sheep bring bad names to this noble profession, he called for avoiding prescribing unnecessary diagnostic tests.

Shri Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography, Government of Telangana, Shri Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Member of Lok Sabha & former Cricketer, Shri Chiranjeevi, Film Actor & Ex-Minister of Tourism, Telangana, Shri Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach for the India Badminton Team, Smt. Harika Dronavalli, Indian Chess Grandmaster, Shri Sudhakar Kancharla, Managing Director, Yoda Lifeline Diagnostics Pvt Ltd and others were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)