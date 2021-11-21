Left Menu

Bahrain c.bank governor expects real GDP to grow 3.1% in 2021

21-11-2021
Bahrain's central bank governor, Rasheed Mohammed al-Maraj, said in an interview published on Sunday he expects the real gross domestic product to grow 3.1 percent in 2021.

The governor told local newspaper Albilad that foreign reserves increased to 1.63 billion dinars ($4.32 billion) in September, and they were expected to keep growing because of the expected increase in revenues due to higher oil prices. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)

