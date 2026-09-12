Diplomatic Rift: Bahrain's Stand on Hormuz Talks with Iran
Bahrain has declared that it will not join any discussions with Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz unless diplomatic relations between the two nations are re-established, as reported by state media.
Bahrain has announced its decision to abstain from any talks with Iran concerning the Strait of Hormuz. This stance stems from the existing diplomatic discord between the two nations, which remains unresolved.
The Bahraini government, through state media, reaffirmed its position, emphasizing the need for restored diplomatic relations before any dialogue can proceed.
This development highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region that impact international negotiations about critical waterways.