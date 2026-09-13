Trump Supports Northern Ireland-Ireland Unity

During a visit to the Irish Open golf tournament, U.S. President Donald Trump reasserted his backing for Northern Ireland uniting with the Republic of Ireland, emphasizing the natural fit. However, he refrained from commenting on Scotland's independence at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 19:26 IST
Trump Supports Northern Ireland-Ireland Unity
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U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at the Irish Open golf tournament, stated his endorsement for Northern Ireland to merge with the Republic of Ireland, viewing it as a natural evolution.

Trump emphasized his previous remarks made in Dublin, underscoring his support for such unification.

However, when pressed about Scottish independence, Trump declined to discuss it, noting he would address the topic later.

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