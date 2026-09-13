Trump's $5,000 Promise Hinges on Midterm Elections
President Donald Trump proclaimed that the U.S. could easily afford a $5,000 payment to adults if Republicans maintain control of Congress. He emphasized that this promise hinges on the party's electoral success, criticizing Democrats' inability to make such a pledge without financial consequences.
President Donald Trump has made headlines by declaring that the United States can comfortably finance a $5,000 dividend to all adults if the Republican Party holds Congress post-midterm elections.
Speaking to reporters, Trump affirmed that such a plan is viable, provided that his party wins, and reiterated his reputation for keeping promises.
The President criticized the Democrats, asserting that their inability to support a similar pledge would lead to economic turmoil.