Scientists tell SHG members about spices, medicinal plants suitable for cultivation in Andamans

A team of scientists of ICAR-Central Island Agriculture Research Institute here told members of various self-help groups (SHG) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands about various spices, aromatic and medicinal plants suitable for cultivation in the islands.

They also explained both the backyard and commercial aspects of cultivation to the SHGs so as to improve the bargaining power during the marketing of produce, a release issued by the ICAR-CIARI said.

Production technologies for cinnamon, lemongrass, tejpat, bush pepper, etc were also explained to the SHG members of Tushnabad and Ferrargung who visited the ICAR-CIARI campus.

The ICAR-CIARI scientists also told the SHG members about the diversity of underutilized fruits of the islands. Nutritional benefits from consumption of these fruits and scope and value addition of the local species were also explained to them. The SHG members were also made aware about the production techniques of underutilized fruits such as blood fruit, Andaman Kokum, Kau phal, Andaman Kau phal, West Indian cherry, passion fruit, bilimbi, breadnut, etc, the release said.

