Govt prepares to celebrate Mahaparinirvana Divas on December 6

The Government of India is all set to celebrate Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6, as part of the major commemoration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In line with the original spirit of the famous slogan "Baba Saheb Amar Rahe", cultural programmes will be held at Sansad Bhawan, Dr Ambedkar International Center, Panchteerth sites associated with Babasaheb, and other locations such as Ambavade, Symbiosis International University, Pune, Ambedkar Bhawans, and Ambedkar Parks to pay tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the occasion of his 66th death anniversary.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in a press release said, Babasaheb was regarded as a Buddhist guru because of his great influence in India to eradicating the social scourge of untouchability. Ambedkar's admirers and followers believe he was as influential as Lord Buddha, which is why his death anniversary is celebrated as Mahaparinirvana Divas. The programmes will begin at the Parliament House, where the President and Prime Minister will pay floral tributes to Baba Saheb's statue, followed by Buddhist monks reciting Dhamma Puja, and then special songs dedicated to Dr Ambedkar will be performed in the Parliament by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's Song and Drama Division.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, speaking at a press conference for the Mahaparinirvan Divas programme at Dr Ambedkar International Center, recalled Babasaheb and stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared five important places related to Babasaheb's life as Panchteerth, highlighting the importance of these five places, a documentary film has been produced by Dr Ambedkar Foundation which will be displayed on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Divas at Dr Ambedkar International Center as well as other places." The organizer of the program, Vikas Trivedi, Director, Dr Ambedkar International Center and Foundation said, "Invited as the Chief Guest at the Center for Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar along with Guest of Honour, Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijuju and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, will inaugurate the program of Mahaparinirvana Divas by paying floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar's statue, in the gracious presence of R Subramaniam, the Ministry's Secretary."

Sharing the information, he further said, "After paying floral tributes to the statue of Baba Saheb, Buddhist monks will recite Dhamma Puja and then our chief guest, Dr. Virendra Kumar will launch the special book published by Dr Ambedkar International Centre, named, 'Social Justice and Empowerment: Reflections from Dr Ambedkar Chairs' and he will continue to release the brochure based on Dr Ambedkar's Panchteerth, schemes and scholarships for Scheduled Caste students by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)