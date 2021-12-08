Left Menu

Oil spill in Nigeria's Delta halted, state official says

A wellhead that has been spilling oil and gas in Nigeria's Bayelsa state has been successfully shut, more than a month after it started polluting the Delta creeks, the state's minister for petroleum said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Yenagoa | Updated: 08-12-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 19:47 IST
Oil spill in Nigeria's Delta halted, state official says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Sosialistisk Ungdom
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A wellhead that has been spilling oil and gas in Nigeria's Bayelsa state has been successfully shut, more than a month after it started polluting the Delta creeks, the state's minister for petroleum said on Wednesday. Nigerian oil firm Aiteo Eastern E&P reported the "extremely high order" leak from the Santa Barbara wellhead that it jointly owns with state oil company NNPC in early November. Weeks later, the wellhead was still violently spewing oil and gas.

"We have put out the leak at SBAS-1. We are grateful for all the support," minister Timipre Sylva said in a statement. Sylva said the next stage was to carry out a comprehensive service of the wellhead as well as clean up the surrounding area.

An Aiteo spokesman said he would issue a statement later. The company said previously it had contracted Halliburton subsidiary Boots & Coots to stop the spill. A senate resolution on Tuesday said the leak had spewed two million barrels of oil and gas equivalent into the Niger Delta creeks and mangrove swamps, which are among some of the most polluted areas on earth after decades of gas and oil exploration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021