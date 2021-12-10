Left Menu

Sugar mills paid Rs 88,436 cr so far to cane farmers in 2020-21 season; Rs 4,445 cr still pending

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 17:49 IST
Sugar mills paid Rs 88,436 cr so far to cane farmers in 2020-21 season; Rs 4,445 cr still pending
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sugar mills have paid Rs 88,436 crore to farmers and Rs 4,445 crore is still outstanding for the sugarcane supplied during the marketing year 2020-21 ended September, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti informed that cane arrears of farmers as on December 6, stood at Rs 4,445 crore for the 2020-21 marketing year (October-September).

The total payable amount for the 2020-21 marketing year was Rs 92,881 crore, of which Rs 88,436 crore has been already paid.

''Payment of cane price to sugarcane growing farmers by the sugar mills is a continuous process. In sugar seasons 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, cane price payable to sugarcane farmers on all India basis was Rs 55,340 crore, Rs 83,629 crore, Rs 86,617 crore, Rs 75,907 crore and Rs 92,881 crore respectively,'' she said.

As a result of various measures taken by the government, the cane dues of farmers for sugar seasons 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 have been reduced to Rs 65 crore, Rs 135 crore, Rs 365 crore, Rs 130 crore and Rs 4,445 crore respectively, as on December 6, 2021.

''There is no major delay in payment to sugarcane farmers... the cane arrears are nominal and are declining,'' Jyoti said.

To help mills clear cane dues, the minister said the Centre has been taking various steps like promoting diversion of excess sugar to ethanol, providing assistance to sugar mills to offset the cost of cane, fixation of Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of sugar, extending financial assistance to mills for maintenance of buffer stocks, extending financial assistance to mills to facilitate exports and extending soft loans to mills.

As a result of these measures, more than 98 per cent of sugarcane dues payable has been paid during the last five years, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

Lithuanian foreign minister says is ready to resign over Belarus potash

 Lithuania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021