WFP reduces Yemen food rations due to funding shortage
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 13:39 IST
The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday it will reduce food rations for 8 million people in Yemen from January due to a lack of funds, warning of serious consequences as hunger rises.
"Five million at immediate risk of slipping into famine conditions will remain on a full ration," the WFP, a U.N. agency, said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
