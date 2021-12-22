WFP reduces Yemen food rations due to funding shortage

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday it will reduce food rations for 8 million people in Yemen from January due to a lack of funds, warning of serious consequences as hunger rises.

"Five million at immediate risk of slipping into famine conditions will remain on a full ration," the WFP, a U.N. agency, said.

