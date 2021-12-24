Left Menu

Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates Marine Workshop of IMU-Chennai Campus

24-12-2021
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister pointed out that India will be champion of champions through Maritime India Vision. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Marine Workshop of IMU-Chennai Campus and dedicated the new buildings of Visakhapatnam campuses to the nation through virtual mode from Chennai yesterday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister pointed out that India will be champion of champions through Maritime India Vision. He said togetherness is the value respected by all Indians.

Shri Sonowal called upon the students to give their 100% for achieving their goals. Speaking about the opportunities before students, he said, "Bharat Mata has given us the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who has declared his motto to provide ample opportunity for students' career."

Indian Maritime University, headquartered in Chennai, was established in 2008 as a Central University by merging 7 legacy institutes to provide quality maritime education, training and research. IMU offers undergraduate, post graduate and Ph.D programmes in its 6 Campuses located at Chennai, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam. There are also 18 Maritime Training Institutes affiliated to IMU.

Member of Parliament Shri P. Ravindhranath (Theni), MLA Shri S. Aravind Ramesh, Sholinganallur and Shri P. Shankar, Chancellor, Indian Maritime University were present on the occasion. Dr. Malini V Shankar, Vice Chancellor of Indian Maritime University presided over the event. Shri Sunil Paliwal, Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, Shri Balaji Arunkumar, Deputy Chairman, Chennai Port Trust, Shri J. Pradeep Kumar, CVO, IMU and many other senior officials of IMU, Port and Shipping industries participated in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

