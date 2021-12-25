Left Menu

Ladakh reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Union Territory of Ladakh reported 23 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 11:56 IST
Picture shows the COVID-19 cases in Ladakh. (Twitter/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As per information from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Leh, 14 patients were cured and discharged after getting the initial treatment. The total number of Covid-19 active cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh is 210, including 153 cases from Leh and 57 from Kargil district.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Ladakh now stands at 22,059 while the total number of deaths is 281. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

