Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 41

Telangana reported 3 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 41 in the state out of which 10 patients have recovered completely and were discharged from the state-run TIMS hospital.

According to the COVID status bulletin by the health department on Saturday, as many as 333 passengers arriving from "At Risk" countries were screened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on the day. A total of 8 such passengers were found to be COVID positive. All eight samples have been sent for genome sequencing, of which none of the passengers travelling from the "At risk" countries tested positive.

3 samples of the passengers travelling from countries other than "At risk" countries were tested positive on a random sampling basis for the Omicron variant. The results of the 5 samples are awaited.

India's tally of Omicron cases has surpassed the 400 mark till now. (ANI)