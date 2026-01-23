Left Menu

Xi Jinping Commits Support to Brazil Amid Global Turmoil

Chinese leader Xi Jinping reassured Brazilian President Lula of China's support for Brazil and the Global South. This call followed Lula's New York Times piece criticizing U.S. actions in Venezuela. Both leaders emphasized strengthening the United Nations to maintain global peace amid international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:25 IST
Xi Jinping Commits Support to Brazil Amid Global Turmoil
Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged unwavering support to Brazil and the Global South during a phone call with Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, state news agency Xinhua reported. Xi emphasized the importance of strengthening the United Nations amid rising international tensions.

The call came after President Lula criticized the U.S. intervention in Venezuela, a move that sparked concern among Latin American nations regarding potential future U.S. military actions in the area. Xi highlighted the need for Brazil and China to protect shared interests and work towards global stability.

In response to the U.S. actions, Lula reiterated the need for Venezuelans to determine their country's future, while Xi commented on aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with Brazil's development plans to foster cooperation among Global South countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

Teacher Arrested for Attempted Rape of Minor Student

 India
2
JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

JSW Energy's Q3 Surge: Profits Soar 150% amid Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

 India
3
Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

Airstrike Chaos in Myanmar: A Rising Toll Amid Silent Skies

 Thailand
4
Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

Citigroup's Strategic Layoffs: A Path to Transformation?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026