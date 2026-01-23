Xi Jinping Commits Support to Brazil Amid Global Turmoil

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged unwavering support to Brazil and the Global South during a phone call with Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, state news agency Xinhua reported. Xi emphasized the importance of strengthening the United Nations amid rising international tensions.

The call came after President Lula criticized the U.S. intervention in Venezuela, a move that sparked concern among Latin American nations regarding potential future U.S. military actions in the area. Xi highlighted the need for Brazil and China to protect shared interests and work towards global stability.

In response to the U.S. actions, Lula reiterated the need for Venezuelans to determine their country's future, while Xi commented on aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with Brazil's development plans to foster cooperation among Global South countries.

