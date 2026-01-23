Left Menu

Navigating Waves: World Leaders Urge Resilient Growth Amidst Turmoil

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, global economic leaders stressed the importance of focusing on growth and combating inequality. Despite global trade disruptions, resilience persists. European leaders were encouraged to enhance investment conditions, as cooperative policies continue to play a crucial role in international trade.

  Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, leading policymakers urged countries and businesses to push past recent conflicts with the Trump administration to prioritize economic growth and combat inequality. The event highlighted the necessity for continued international cooperation in a world where trade remains resilient, despite current challenges.

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde, International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva, and World Trade Organisation head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed confidence in the global economy's strength amidst turbulence. They underscored Europe's need to improve its business climate and advised on capitalizing on growth to mitigate rising global debt and prevent inequality from being exacerbated by disruptive technologies.

While acknowledging the disruptions prompted by U.S. trade policy under President Trump, highlighted by a controversial tariff threat regarding Greenland, the panel noted the enduring reliance on established trade agreements. Emphasizing the necessity to adapt, Georgieva likened trade to a river, discussing the need to innovate while maintaining critical global partnerships.

