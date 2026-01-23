Left Menu

Epic Battles and Rising Stars at the Australian Open

The sixth day of the Australian Open showcased intense matches and thrilling performances. Alexander Bublik and Alex de Minaur advanced to face each other, while Alexander Zverev continued his strong run. Breakout performances from Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko highlighted the day's matches, setting the stage for an exciting fourth round.

The sixth day of the Australian Open promised excitement with standout performances and intense matchups. Alexander Bublik progressed after defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry, setting up a meeting with local hero Alex de Minaur. The Kazakh player's performance marked his first advancement to the fourth round.

Alexander Zverev, last year's finalist, showed resilience against Cameron Norrie, securing his place in the next round against Francisco Cerundolo. Meanwhile, American teenager Iva Jovic stunned Jasmine Paolini, clinching a career-best victory, and Victoria Mboko impressed onlookers with her debut round four placement.

Coco Gauff overcame Hailey Baptiste after an early stumble, showcasing her determination. The day was filled with emotional highlights, including Yulia Putintseva's win amid a hostile crowd, and Daniil Medvedev's comeback from two sets down to triumph, setting a competitive tone for the future rounds.

