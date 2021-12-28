Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:22 IST
Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (Pic credit: Varsha Eknath Gaikwad Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. "I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms yesterday evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I'm fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me the past few days to take precautions," Gaikwad said in a tweet.

Maharashtra on Monday registered 1,426 cases, of which 788 cases were reported in Mumbai. The state also topped with the most number of Omicron cases taking the state tally of cases to 167.

Earlier on December 26, 48 students and three staffers have been found positive for COVID-19 in a school in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

