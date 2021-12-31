Left Menu

Goa: Cochin Shipyard hands over first electric boat to Kochi Metro Rail

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Friday handed over the first Electric Hybrid 100 Pax water metro ferry to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

ANI | Cochin (Goa) | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:45 IST
Goa: Cochin Shipyard hands over first electric boat to Kochi Metro Rail
Water metro boat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Friday handed over the first Electric Hybrid 100 Pax water metro ferry to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). The 23 battery-powered electric boats being constructed for the water metro project under the KMRL can carry 100 passengers.

As per an official release, in the naming and delivery protocol signing ceremony held at Cochin Shipyard, the boat was named Muziris by Madhumita Behra, wife of KMRL MD Loknath Behra. Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard, Madhu S Nair, Directors Bejoy Bhaskar, V J Jose and KMRL Directors K R Kumar and Dileep Kumar Sinha and officials of Classification Society attended the event.

The delivery protocol was signed between Sivakumar A, General Manager and Sajan John, Additional General Manager, KMRL. After the delivery function, a short ferry ride was held in the Kochi backwaters. (ANI)

