All efforts being made to provide relief to persons injured in Vaishno Devi stampede: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said all efforts are being made to provide relief to those injured in the unfortunate incident.

Speaking at an event for release of funds to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme, Modi said he spoke to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in this regard.

''I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the stampede at Vaishno Devi Bhawan complex,'' he said.

Modi further said the central government is in constant touch with the J&K administration and full care is being taken for relief work.

At least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine triggered by a heavy rush of devotees in the early hours of Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Modi approved an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the stampede.

''An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,'' the Prime Minister's office tweeted.

The stampede occurred around 2.30 am near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine located atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

