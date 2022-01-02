Left Menu

Cong slams Centre, says GST hike on textiles deferred due to Assembly polls

Congress has slammed the Centre's decision to defer its decision of hiking the Goods and Services Tax on textiles from the existing 5 per cent to 12 per cent, and said that the move has been made only until the counting of votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Cong slams Centre, says GST hike on textiles deferred due to Assembly polls
The GST Council on Friday decided to defer the tax rate hike on textiles from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. The new GST rate on textiles was scheduled to be implemented from January 1, 2022.

