Some groups wrongly depicting Modi govt as being against Christian community: V Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said there were some groups which were wrongly depicting the Narendra Modi government as being against the Christian community based on certain isolated incidents.

He said this depiction was entirely wrong and was also unfortunate, as the Prime Minister and the central government have always had love and affection for all religious communities. The minister said that recently the freezing of the accounts of the Missionaries of Charity (MOC) was widely reported as the outcome of action taken by the central government.

However, when the MOC later said that they had themselves gotten their accounts frozen, it received no publicity.

He said it was also ''unfortunate'' that attempts were being made to blame the Prime Minister for the various communal problems in the country.

Muraleedharan was speaking at an event organised to mark the 150th death anniversary of Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, a spiritual leader and social reformer from the Kerala Catholic community, at Mannanam near here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)