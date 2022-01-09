Amit Shah extends greetings on Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings on the Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti and said that he taught the unity against the "anti-national forces".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings on the Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti and said that he taught the unity against the "anti-national forces". "Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth, taught unity against unrighteousness and anti-national forces. His sacrifice, courage and teachings will always guide us for the welfare of the nation. Best wishes on the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion and said that the Guru's life message gives strength to millions of people. The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on January 9 this year.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Meanwhile, in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

