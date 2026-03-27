Stolen Antiquities Return: A Journey Back Home
Three antique sculptures are being returned to India from the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art. Provenance research revealed they were stolen from Tamil Nadu temples. An agreement was signed for their return, showcasing India's artistic heritage, while one sculpture stays on loan for public viewing.
- Country:
- United States
The Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art is set to return three antique sculptures to India after research confirmed they were stolen from Tamil Nadu temples. The revelation was made after comprehensive provenance work was completed.
Namgya Khampa, India's Deputy Chief of Mission in the US, signed an agreement with the museum's director Chase Robinson. This agreement marks the return of key pieces, including a ninth-century Shiva Nataraja bronze, a 12th-century sculpture of Shiva and Uma, and a 16th-century depiction of Saint Sundarar with Paravi.
The decision highlights the rich artistic and spiritual heritage of India. While the Shiva Nataraja bronze will remain on loan for public display, other sculptures revert to rightful origins, rekindling a significant cultural legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DMK Champions 'Dravidian Model' amid Tamil Nadu's Political Tug-of-War
Dravidian Model 2.0: DMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu's Future
BJP Leader K Annamalai Urged to Join Tamil Nadu Assembly Race
Call to Action: BJP Leader Should Contest Tamil Nadu Elections
DMK Hits Back at AIADMK: Unpacking the Political Tug-of-War in Tamil Nadu