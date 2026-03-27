Stolen Antiquities Return: A Journey Back Home

The Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art is set to return three antique sculptures to India after research confirmed they were stolen from Tamil Nadu temples. The revelation was made after comprehensive provenance work was completed.

Namgya Khampa, India's Deputy Chief of Mission in the US, signed an agreement with the museum's director Chase Robinson. This agreement marks the return of key pieces, including a ninth-century Shiva Nataraja bronze, a 12th-century sculpture of Shiva and Uma, and a 16th-century depiction of Saint Sundarar with Paravi.

The decision highlights the rich artistic and spiritual heritage of India. While the Shiva Nataraja bronze will remain on loan for public display, other sculptures revert to rightful origins, rekindling a significant cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)