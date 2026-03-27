Literary Luminaries: National Book Critics Circle Awards Unveiled
The National Book Critics Circle awards recognized distinguished works, including Han Kang's novel 'We Do Not Part' and Arundhati Roy's memoir. Awards also celebrated institutions like PBS and NPR for contributions to book culture. Frances FitzGerald received a lifetime achievement award, reflecting a diverse range of literary achievements.
- Country:
- United States
The prestigious National Book Critics Circle awards have highlighted exceptional literary contributions, featuring acclaimed authors like Han Kang, who won for her haunting novel 'We Do Not Part'. The novel, translated by e. yaewon and Paige Aniyah Morris, delves into the grim events of the 1948-1949 Jeju uprising in South Korea.
Notably, Karen Hao's insightful work on AI and OpenAI captured the non-fiction prize, while Arundhati Roy's memoir 'Mother Mary Comes to Me' was honored in the autobiography category. The biography award went to Alex Green for 'A Perfect Turmoil', reflecting the diversity of subjects tackled by this year's winners.
The awards also recognized the enduring impact of media institutions like NPR and PBS in promoting literary culture, at a time when public media's value is often debated. Frances FitzGerald received a lifetime achievement award, commemorating her groundbreaking contributions, including her astute commentary on the Vietnam War depicted in 'Fire in the Lake'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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