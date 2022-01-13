Left Menu

Indonesia allows 37 loaded coal vessels to depart -ministry statement

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter, has allowed 37 loaded coal vessels to depart after they secured approvals from authorities, the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the government had eased an export ban implemented on Jan. 1 for miners that had met their 2021 domestic sales requirement after the state utility procured enough coal at power stations to ensure 15 days of operations.

