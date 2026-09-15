Sports Blitz: Key Moves and Memorable Wins in the Sports World

In recent sports news, the Arizona Diamondbacks claimed outfielder Jesus Sanchez off waivers. Pete Alonso expressed his gratitude to both the Mets and the Orioles as he returned to Citi Field. Alexander Zverev overcame U.S. Open memories, while the Ravens consider adding a WR due to injuries. The Bears set a scoring record, Carson Wentz is expected to start for the Vikings, and Noah Ostlund secured a long-term contract with the Sabres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 05:23 IST
Sports Blitz: Key Moves and Memorable Wins in the Sports World
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The Arizona Diamondbacks have enhanced their roster by claiming outfielder Jesus Sanchez from the Toronto Blue Jays, who had designated him for assignment last week.

Pete Alonso made headlines with his gracious remarks as the former New York Met returned to Citi Field with the Baltimore Orioles. The power hitter expressed his appreciation for both organizations ahead of a crucial series for both clubs.

In tennis, Alexander Zverev claimed a significant victory over Ben Shelton, overcoming past challenges at the U.S. Open to secure a title. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are eyeing the free-agent market to address injuries among their wide receivers.

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