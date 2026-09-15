Thelma & Louise Make a Musical Comeback in London

'Thelma & Louise' returns to captivate audiences, this time on the London stage, more than 30 years after it became a cinematic icon. Creator Callie Khouri's musical adaptation retains the original's focus on gender-based violence and friendship, issues Khouri believes remain as pressing today as in 1991.

Refusing earlier offers for extensions, Khouri was convinced when producer Scott Delman suggested a musical score by singer-songwriter Neko Case. Captivated by Case's involvement, Khouri noted, 'As soon as I heard that name, I knew I wanted to explore this further.'

Director Trip Cullman aims to reach even those skeptical of musicals, drawing parallels between 'Thelma & Louise' and mythological heroes. Now showing at London's Young Vic Theatre, the production features performances from Amy Lennox and Rachel Tucker, underscoring the enduring relevance of its story.