Maha: 'Citrus estate' for sweet lime cultivation to come up in Paithan

The Maharashtra government will set up a 'citrus estate' in Paithan to provide sweet lime saplings to farmers in Aurangabad and Jalna and to conduct experiments connected to its cultivation, an official said on Sunday.

He said Maharashtra ranks first in the country in sweet lime cultivation, with 21,525 hectares being used in Aurangabad and 14,325 hectares in Jalna.

''The citrus estate, for which Rs 36.44 crore has been allotted by the state government, will work in a radius of 100 kilometers. It will strive to ensure disease-free, good-quality sweet lime saplings are planted. Farmers will also be trained in various agricultural techniques,'' he explained.

An executive committee under the district superintendent agriculture officer will operate the citrus estate, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)