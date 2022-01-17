TABLE-Breakdown of China's Dec retail sales

Following is a breakdown of China's retail sales for December, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

(Percent change from a year earlier):

Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Overall 1.7 3.9 4.9 4.4 2.5 8.5 12.1 12.4 17.7 34.2 33.8 4.6 Garments -2.3 -0.5 -3.3 -4.8 -6.0 7.5 12.8 12.3 31.2 69.1 47.6 3.8 Cosmetics 2.5 8.2 7.2 3.9 0.0 2.8 13.5 14.6 17.8 42.5 40.7 9.0 Jewellery -0.2 5.7 12.6 20.1 7.4 14.3 26.0 31.5 48.3 83.2 98.7 11.6 Personal care 18.8 8.6 3.5 0.5 -0.2 13.1 14.0 13.0 17.2 30.7 34.6 8.0 Home appliances -6.0 6.6 9.5 6.6 -5.0 8.2 8.9 3.1 6.1 38.9 43.2 11.2 Office supplies 7.4 18.1 11.5 22.6 20.4 14.8 25.9 13.1 6.7 22.2 38.3 9.6 Furniture -3.1 6.1 2.4 3.4 6.7 11.0 13.4 12.6 21.7 42.8 58.7 0.4 Telecoms 0.3 0.3 34.8 22.8 -14.9 0.1 15.9 8.8 14.2 23.5 53.1 21.0 Oil, oil products 16.6 25.9 29.3 17.3 13.1 22.7 21.9 20.3 18.3 26.4 21.9 -3.8 Automobiles -7.4 -9.0 -11.5 -11.8 -7.4 -1.8 4.5 6.3 16.1 48.7 77.6 6.4 Building materials 7.5 14.1 12.0 13.3 13.5 11.6 19.1 20.3 30.8 43.9 52.8 12.9 (China economics team)

