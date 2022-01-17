Left Menu

2 sugarcane crushing units to be set up in Latur district: MLC

PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:44 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra legislator and Latur district BJP president Ramesh Karad on Monday said two sugarcane crushing units with a combined capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day will be set up in this district in the state's Marathwada region.

These units will come up in Latur and Renapur tehsils, he said, while speaking at a meeting of sugarcane cultivators and BJP workers here.

''Instead of farmers and members of sugar co-operatives, politicians have become owners of sugar factories. Therefore, to give justice to sugarcane cultivators and stop their exploitation, we have decided to set up two sugarcane crushing units (in Latur district),'' said Karad, who is also an MLC.

