Left Menu

Power Minister administers oath of office as JERC member for Manipur and Mizoram

In accordance with the provisions in the MoA and the relevant provisions of Electricity Act,2003,  Shri Rengthanvela Thanga has been appointed as Member from Manipur side for a period of five years or till the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:16 IST
Power Minister administers oath of office as JERC member for Manipur and Mizoram
The Central Government appoints Members of the Commission from Manipur and Mizoram under the provisions of the Act and in pursuance of MoA. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfRKSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Power and NRE has administered Oath of Office and Secrecy to Shri Rengthanvela Thanga today as Member of JERC for Manipur and Mizoram.

Central Government constituted Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Manipur and Mizoram in pursuance of provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 and the Memorandum of Agreement signed by the State Governments of Manipur and Mizoram, authorizing Government of India to constitute a JERC on their behalf. It is a two-Member Commission, each Member representing the respective participating State. The Central Government appoints Members of the Commission from Manipur and Mizoram under the provisions of the Act and in pursuance of MoA.

The major functions of the Commission under the Act, inter-alia, are to regulate the tariff for generation, supply, transmission and wheeling of electricity, whole sale, bulk or retail as the case may be within the State; to regulate the electricity purchase of distribution licensees, facilitate intra-state transmission and wheeling of electricity; issue licenses to transmission licensees, distribution licensees and electricity traders; promote cogeneration and generation of electricity from renewable sources of energy and adjudicate upon the disputes between the licensees and generating companies, etc.

In accordance with the provisions in the MoA and the relevant provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, Shri Rengthanvela Thanga has been appointed as Member from Manipur side for a period of five years or till the age of 65 years whichever is earlier.

Shri Rengthanvela Thanga was born on 10.06.1960. Shri Rengthanvela Thanga holds B.Com and LLB degree. He held the post of District and Session Judge from April 2014 to June 2020 and superannuated from the said post on 30.6.2020. Prior to this, he was on the post of Registrar in High Court of Guwahati from 1999 to 2014.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022