Rajasthan govt decides to constitute Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board

The Rajasthan government has decided to constitute the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, to increase the income of farmers.

The Board will give suggestions regarding making concrete policy and its effective implementation to increase the income of farmers, according to an official statement.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued after the meeting, the Cabinet has approved the formation of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board with the objective of increasing the farmers' income by strengthening the agricultural marketing system in the state.

Along with this, a framework will be prepared to connect more and more farmers of the state with agro-processing and value addition.

To promote the processing business and export of agricultural products in the state, the Rajasthan government had implemented the agro-processing, agribusiness and Agriculture Export Policy-2019.

According to the official spokesperson, after this policy, this board was formed in the direction of promoting the export of agricultural commodities produced in the state such as cumin, coriander, garlic, isabgol, pomegranate, dates, onion etc. and to ensure their international recognition.

The Cabinet has also decided to amend the educational qualification for the post of curator in the Department of Archeology and Museums.

Similarly, in the groundwater department, instead of filling the posts of junior geophysicist by 75 per cent on direct recruitment and 25 per cent on a promotion basis, the amendment in the Rajasthan Ground Water Service Rules, 1969, has been approved to fill 50 per cent by direct recruitment and 50 per cent by promotion.

Along with this, it has also been approved to increase the minimum experience for promotion to five years instead of two years. This will provide equal opportunities for promotion in the department.

The Cabinet has approved the draft of Vyas Vidyapeeth University, Jodhpur Bill 2021 to encourage private participation in the field of higher education. After the approval of the Cabinet, this Bill will now be presented in the Assembly that will pave the way for the establishment of this university.

