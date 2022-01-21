Mexican president says energy disputes to be handled 'case by case'

Mexico's government will address future energy disputes with foreign companies on a "case by case" basis, the president said on Friday, a day after meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Some U.S.-based energy companies with investments in the Latin American country's power sector, particularly renewable energy firms, have complained of unfair treatment. The government last year launched a constitutional reform https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-president-says-electricity-reform-has-been-sent-congress-2021-10-01 to boost state control of the electricity market, which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said was a matter of national security https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexican-power-bill-us-sights-top-energy-official-meets-lopez-obrador-2022-01-20, arguing past governments had skewed the market in favor of private capital.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist resource nationalist, has often couched his opposition to foreign and private participation in the energy sector as part of his drive to eradicate corruption. "We were talking about all this, and she understands that our mission is to banish corruption from our country as well as showing our openness to dialogue, and to go case by case," said Lopez Obrador at his regular morning news conference, referring to potential disputes with U.S. energy companies.

While he acknowledged that "a small number" of both U.S. and Canadian companies have complained, he did not name any of them or otherwise go into detail. Speaking at a separate event, Granholm stressed the importance of North America working together to promote renewable energy for the region's economy, and of resolving pending questions about Mexico's power market plan.

