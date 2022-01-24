Left Menu

Fagan Singh Kulaste reviews performance of Manganese Ore

Shri Kulaste was accompanied by State Minister of Ayush Department - Shri Ram Kishore Kanware and Balaghat legislator Shri Dalsingh Bisen at Balaghat Mines of MOIL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:26 IST
Fagan Singh Kulaste reviews performance of Manganese Ore
Shri Kulaste took a tour of underground mines and specially reviwed the Ferro Managanese plant of Balaghat. Image Credit: Twitter (@SteelMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Shri Fagan Singh Kulaste reviewed the performance of Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL), a schedule 'A' CPSE under Ministry of Steel and understood the future plans of MOIL yesterday at Balaghat. He expressed his satisfaction at the progress done by the company especially in pandemic times and advised the company for progressive growth in order to cater to India's domestic needs.

Shri Kulaste was accompanied by State Minister of Ayush Department - Shri Ram Kishore Kanware and Balaghat legislator Shri Dalsingh Bisen at Balaghat Mines of MOIL. CMD MOIL,s Shri M.P Chaudhari welcomed them. Shri Kanware and Bisen appreciated the company's performance inspite of not being able to work for 2 months due to Covid-19 gudielines and mentioned that MOIL ensured that production did not suffer in the remaining quarters. They also viewed the facilities provided to staff and workers and were glad to see the wave of happiness amongst MOILians after successful implementation of new wage agreement.

Shri Kulaste took a tour of underground mines and specially reviwed the Ferro Managanese plant of Balaghat. Shri Kanware thanked and expressed the support of the state government for setting up the new plant which is an added feather in MOIL's growth.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022