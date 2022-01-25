Left Menu

IMF says UK should consider 'well-targeted' action on energy prices

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:19 IST
IMF says UK should consider 'well-targeted' action on energy prices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain should consider more support for the poorest households which will face a big increase in their energy bills when regulated prices rise in April, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"Very targeted, well-targeted support is important," IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said at a news conference when asked if Britain's government should provide more support for low income households.

"This should be well-targeted support to highly vulnerable households who are having to face very high cost increases ... That would be useful. These energy costs are going to go up in April further," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022