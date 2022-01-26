Three-pronged strategy on law and order front successful in checking Naxalism in Chhattisgarh: Governor

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday said that the three-pronged strategy of trust, development, and security to improve the law and order situation in the state proved successful in effectively checking the Naxal menace.

In her Republic Day address to the state at the Police Parade ground in Raipur after unfurling the tricolor, Uikey also hailed the state government's initiative to create new employment opportunities in rural and forest areas and to ensure relief to the common people.

''The roots of democracy in Chhattisgarh are very deep. My government has strengthened these roots with the schemes of justice. Through the steps like withdrawal of (police) cases imposed on tribals (in Naxal-hit areas) and returning the money of investors who were duped by chit fund companies...the work is underway at a rapid pace to ensure relief to people, she said.

The policy of security, trust, and development has been successful and resulted in putting an effective check on the Naxal menace, the governor said.

Chhattisgarh, particularly its Bastar region, has been fighting the Maoist menace over the past three decades.

"The matter of satisfaction is that the state government has created new job opportunities in the agriculture sector as well as in rural and forest areas. Due to attractive policies and schemes of the state government, farmers and their new generations are linked with agricultural work. Doors of employment and self-employment have been opened in government, semi-government, industrial, and private sectors," the governor said.

She said the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh stood at close to 2 percent for the second time in the last three years. Earlier, the unemployment rate of the state was 22 percent and this decline of 20 percent is a very good indicator, she added. Hailing various schemes of the Chhattisgarh government, the governor also said that Under 'Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, roads to the length of 8,980 km, have been laid in the last three years. Of these roads, 4,472 km were built in eight Naxal-affected districts.

Similarly in Naxal-hit areas, the number of bank branches and ATMs has increased 560 and 994, respectively, she added.

She said several new schemes have been implemented in the state for workers to ensure that they become self-reliant.

"The state government is soon going to launch 'Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojna' under which registered laborers (who do not possess agricultural land) will be given financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year. The first installment under the scheme will be given on February 1,'' she added.

The governor said the state government has prepared well to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and appealed to people to follow protocols and COVID-appropriate behavior. No cultural programs were held to mark Republic Day. School students were not invited to the venue of unfurling of the national flag in Raipur in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)