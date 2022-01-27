Left Menu

Process to auction nine mineral blocks in Jharkhand begins

A total of nine mineral blocks of the state will be auctioned, a statement from the state government said.The Directorate of Mines and Geology has floated a tender on its portal and also in newspapers and on the MSTC platform, seeking applications from companies in the auction of blocks.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-01-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 17:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A process has been initiated to auction nine mineral blocks in Jharkhand, the state government said on Thursday. The blocks to be auctioned include mines of iron ore, graphite, bauxite, and limestone in Palamu, Lohardaga, Gumla, Ranchi, Ramgarh, and West Singhbhum.

''The Directorate of Geology, Mines and Geology Department, Jharkhand has started the process of the auction by preparing mineral blocks for mineral-bearing areas under the prescribed rules and provisions of the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. A total of nine mineral blocks of the state will be auctioned,'' a statement from the state government said.

The Directorate of Mines and Geology has floated a tender on its portal and also in newspapers and on the MSTC platform, seeking applications from companies in the auction of blocks. The blocks to be auctioned are Rewa Ratu Graphite Mineral Block, Palamu, Chiropat Bauxite Mineral Block, Lohardaga and Gumla, Churi Limestone Mineral Block, Ranchi, Lodhapat Bauxite Mineral Block, Gumla, Hariharpur Limestone Mineral Block-1, and Hariharpur Limestone Mineral Block-2, Ramgarh.

Three iron ore mines in Meralgada, Ghatkuri Block-1, and Ghatkuri Block-2, all in West Singhbhum will also be auctioned.

The government has added another coal block to the list of mines to be auctioned in the fourth round next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

