LPG Shortage Sparks Economic Concerns in Jharkhand

On Monday, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore revealed an impending crisis as the state grapples with a severe LPG shortage. Speaking in the assembly, Kishore highlighted the challenges faced by households and businesses due to this scarcity, which jeopardizes both domestic kitchens and commercial enterprises like hotels and restaurants.

As a consequence of the shortage, the state has increased the refill booking intervals for domestic LPG to 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas. Supplies from major providers IOCL, HPCL, and BPCL have not kept pace, leaving 3.27 lakh domestic refills pending as of March 16.

Amidst global tensions, Kishore cited the ongoing geopolitical conflicts as exacerbating the supply situation. A recent directive from the central government has slashed Jharkhand's commercial gas supply by 80%, with supply now at 454.6 metric tonnes against a requirement of 2,273.11 metric tonnes. This decision severely affects industrial towns, reducing GST revenue from impacted businesses.