SJVN gets LoI to supply 200MW solar power to Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday said it has got a letter of intent (LoI) for supply of 200 MW solar power to Bihar.

''Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) has issued LoI for procurement of 200 MW of power at a discovered tariff of Rs 3.11 per kWh from...SJVN from the company's grid connected solar power project being implemented in the state of Bihar,'' a company statement said.

The LoI has been issued after approval of tariff by Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC). SJVN will sign a power purchase agreement soon in this regard.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN said the company had bagged a grid connect solar power project in Bihar through an open competitive tariff bidding process for capacity of 200 MW during an e-reverse auction in August 2021.

Sharma further said the tentative cost of construction and development of this project will be Rs 1,000 crore.

The project is expected to generate 420.48 MU (million units) in the first year and its cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10512 MU.

SJVN has 2550 MW of solar projects under execution in various locations. PTI KKS ANU ANU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

