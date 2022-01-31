Boeing says U.S.-Russia relations weighing on business
The ongoing status of U.S.-Russia relations is creating an adverse climate for Boeing Co's business, the U.S. planemaker said in a securities filing on Monday.
"We continue to monitor and evaluate additional sanctions and export restrictions that may be imposed by the U.S. Government and any responses from Russia that could directly affect our supply chain, business partners or customers," Boeing added.
