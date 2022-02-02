Left Menu

Russia and China to discuss greater gas, financial cooperation during Putin visit

Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have lunch together on Friday, and could sign more than 15 agreements, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. Putin will attend Friday's Winter Olympics opening ceremony, he said. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Igor Sechin, CEO of oil major Rosneft CEO will be among the Russian delegation, Ushakov added.

Russia and China will discuss greater gas and financial cooperation during President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to Beijing for the winter Olympics, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have lunch together on Friday, and could sign more than 15 agreements, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Putin will attend Friday's Winter Olympics opening ceremony, he said. Ushakov said lots of new deals were bring prepared in relation to natural gas.

He also said serious efforts were being undertaken to create joint financial infrastructure that would be resistant to sanctions. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Igor Sechin, CEO of oil major Rosneft CEO will be among the Russian delegation, Ushakov added.

