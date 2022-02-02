Mali misses deadline for $26.6 mln bond repayment - agency

Mali has failed to meet a Jan. 31 deadline to make a debt repayment of 15.6 billion CFA francs ($26.6 million) in relation to a treasury bond, West Africa's debt management agency UMOA-Titres said in a note to investors on Wednesday.

"It is notable that this payment incident occurs in a context where the state of Mali is subject to sanctions imposed on it by ... (regional bloc) ECOWAS," the note said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)