Mali misses deadline for $26.6 mln bond repayment - agency

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 02-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 19:42 IST
Mali has failed to meet a Jan. 31 deadline to make a debt repayment of 15.6 billion CFA francs ($26.6 million) in relation to a treasury bond, West Africa's debt management agency UMOA-Titres said in a note to investors on Wednesday.

"It is notable that this payment incident occurs in a context where the state of Mali is subject to sanctions imposed on it by ... (regional bloc) ECOWAS," the note said.

