Saudi king, in call with Biden, says OPEC+ agreement role is important to maintain
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 10-02-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 02:54 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Saudi King Salman, in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, said the role of the OPEC+ agreement is important to maintain.
King Salman "stressed the importance of maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets, highlighting the role of the historic OPEC Plus agreement in this regard, and the importance of maintaining the agreement," state news agency (SPA) reported.
